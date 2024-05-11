Gan's Mall vendors sift through wreckage after tornado, but remain thankful, optimistic

In the quiet aftermath following a devastating tornado that struck Bartlesville, vendors at Gan's Mall Flea Market were grappling with the wreckage.

The tornado, which originated in nearby Barnsdall, left a path of destruction across the community, severely damaging the flea market that has been a staple in Bartlesville for decades.

The violent storm stripped the market’s roof of its protective tin and launched air conditioning units like cannonballs into neighboring buildings. This left the market with new unintended skylights, exposing the treasures inside to a downpour of rain.

As the sun rose over the debris-strewn aisles, the vendors' spirit of resilience was strong. They stood around the store's natural light coming through the front door, enjoying each other's company while taking breaks from loading trucks with salvaged goods.

Virgil Reese assesses the damage to his booth of vintage clothes that lies directly under the damaged roof.

Virgil Reese stood beneath the gaping hole in the roof, assessing the damage to his booth of vintage clothes.

"I think I will have to toss most of this," Reese said, though his tone remained optimistic. "I'm just thankful to be alive and unharmed."

Each vendor present echoed the sentiment of gratitude and determination. Amid piles of insulation-covered clothes, soggy books, water-logged furniture and shattered glass, there was a shared resolve to overcome and rebuild.

Nadine Owen, a vendor at Gan’s Mall for more than a decade, remained focused on the future as she sorted through her inventory by lamplight. Owen, who supports her church through her sales, maintained her passion for vintage finds. "I love learning about anything old," she explained, her eyes scanning the remnants of her booths.

Carolyn Watt, the queen of glassware, had her family by her side, helping her salvage what they could by flashlight from her booths at Gan's Mall.

Carolyn Watt, the queen of glassware, had her family by her side, helping her salvage what they could by flashlight. Despite some losses, Watt's spirits were high.

"I'm upset, but it's just material," Watt said. "We are all safe, and that's what really matters."

Tina Miller and her daughter, who manage multiple booths, including a popular children’s clothing and Beanie Baby collection, were particularly hard hit. They filled several shopping carts with damaged items, hopeful about salvaging what they could.

Without power vendors slowly remove what can be salvaged from their booths at Gan's Mall.

"We are taking all the clothes home and washing them," Miller said. "We will save what we can."

Despite the challenges, the community's spirit remains unbroken. Tony Gan, the owner of the flea market, plans to reopen within three to four months.

"This place really is a community," Reese said. "We celebrate each other's sales. We do this for fun and because we love it.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Gan's Mall vendors sift through wreckage after tornado, stay thankful