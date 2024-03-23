Game of Thrones star joins Apple's Foundation season 3

Game of Thrones star Pilou Asbæk has joined the cast for the third season of Foundation.

As per Deadline, the star will take over the role of Warlord/The Mule from Mikael Persbrandt, with the character being upgraded to a regular role for the upcoming season.

Asbæk, who played Euron Greyjoy on HBO’s fantasy show, isn’t the only star joining the cast for the third season of Foundation, with Cherry Jones, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Brandon P Bell, Tómas Lemarquis, Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing and Leo Bill all being added to the roster.

Jones will play Foundation Ambassador Quent, with Karlsen assuming the role of Bayta Mallow as Fern plays Toran Mallow; Bell, Lermarquis, Wong-Loi-Sing and Bill will play Han Pritcher, Magnifico Giganticus, Song and Mayor Indbur, respectively.

The group will join the previously announced Troy Kotsur and Alexander Siddig, with Lee Pace and Jared Harris reprising their central roles as Brother Day and Hari Seldon, respectively. There will be a change behind-the-scenes, however, with David S Goyer stepping down as showrunner.

Production for the third season was originally delayed, but reportedly got underway earlier this month (March 6) as filming began in Czechia and Poland. There is currently no release date for season three, but we expect it to stream in early 2025.

The Apple TV+ series, which is based on Isaac Asimov’s novels, follows The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

“I’m thrilled Apple has given us the opportunity to continue chronicling Asimov’s pioneering galactic saga,” said Goyer following the renewal. “This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes centre stage, along with fan-favourites Bayta, Toran, Ebling and Magnifico Giganticus.”

Foundation streams on Apple TV+.

