Gallery: Viewers share Friday’s northern lights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Northern Lights glowed over Kansas Friday night, and viewers took the time to share their photos and videos with KSN.

You can find a gallery and a video below that were sent in before 11:10 p.m.:

Wichita area:

Northern lights in Derby on May 10, 2024 (Courtesy: Terri Shippen)

Northern lights in Valley Center on May 10, 2024 (Courtesy: Giselle Enriquez)

Northern lights in Augusta on May 10, 2024 (Courtesy: Amanda Smith)

Northern lights in Derby on May 10, 2024 (Courtesy: Andrew Henderson)

Northern lights in Augusta on May 10, 2024 (Courtesy: Amanda Smith)

Northern lights in Wichita on May 10, 2024 (Courtesy: Shawntele Crownover)

Around Kansas:

Northern lights in Oskaloosa on May 10, 2024 (Courtesy: Tate Drewelow)

Northern lights at Lake Afton on May 10, 2024 (Courtesy: Jon Corbin)

Northern lights at Lake Wilson on May 10, 2024 (Courtesy: Jennifer Kennon)

Northern lights in Potwin on May 10, 2024 (Courtesy: Alyssa Claassen)

Northern lights in Sublette on May 10, 2024 (Courtesy: Rusty Sherwood)

Northern lights in Arkansas City on May 10, 2024 (Courtesy: Chris White)

Northern lights in Nortonville on May 10, 2024 (Courtesy: Chance Jenkins)

Northern lights at Prairie Dog Lake in Norton on May 10, 2024 (Courtesy: Arthur Turley)

Northern lights in Cimarron on May 10, 2024 (Courtesy: Tim Lane)

Northern lights in Moundridge on May 10, 2024 (Courtesy: Gentry Regier)

Northern lights in Emporia on May 10, 2024 (Courtesy: Madison Williams)

The aurora could still be visible into early Saturday morning.

