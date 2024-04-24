Galion man sentenced following plea change on drug charges

A Galion man is heading to prison after pleading guilty to a drug-related charge during a change of plea hearing in Crawford County Common Pleas Court.

Steven Conner, 30, pleaded guilty April 18 to one count of possession of drugs, a first-degree felon, and was sentenced to a minimum of eight years and a maximum of 12 years in prison. Two other drug-related charges − tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Conner was arrested on Feb. 5 by Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies and METRICH officers when the vehicle he was riding in was pulled over for traffic violations on County Road 330, west of U.S. Route 30. Deputies searched the vehicle, driven by Brian P. Caldwell, 41, of Bucyrus, after K-9 Nora indicated the presence of a narcotic odor.

During the search deputies found drug paraphrenia, about 224 grams of methamphetamines and an unknown amount of fentanyl.

On Feb. 6, deputies and METRICH officers executed a search warrant on Caldwell’s apartment at 200 E. Warren St., Apt U, Bucyrus, and recovered more methamphetamines, psilocybin mushrooms and drug paraphernalia, according to law enforcement reports.

Conner, who was represented by attorney Jerry W. Thompson, must pay court costs associated with his case and forfeit drug-related property to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He will receive credit for 73 days he has already served.

Caldwell is scheduled for a jury trial later this week.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Steve Conner, Galion, changes plea, sentenced to prison on drug charge