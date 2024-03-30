Gainesville's Lincoln High School closed in 1970. A new memorial wall stirs the memories

It took over a decade for the vision to come to fruition. The goal: memorializing the legacy of Lincoln High School and honoring the unity and resilience of its alumni community.

The Lincoln High School Alumni Association’s memorial wall ceremony drew about 100 alumni to the Lincoln Middle School auditorium, 1001 SE 12th St., on March 27. It was the first phase celebration. Betty Calhoun, LHS Class of 1966, presided.

“I’m glad to have the memorial wall to remember all the graduates,” Calhoun said. “We’re here today to give thanks and remember all the things we did at Lincoln High School.”

The memorial wall is erected by the flagpole in front of Lincoln Middle School. The wall has engraved graphite panels and features two side-by-side plaques: one telling the history of Lincoln High School and the other honoring its founder and former principal, A. Quinn Jones Sr.

Jones was principal from 1923-1956. In the mid-1920s, Lincoln High School became the second fully accredited African-American high school in the state of Florida to qualify.

Adrian Taylor, pastor of Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, gave the invocation prayer during the ceremony.

“Let us be inspired by Lincoln High School, where education was cherished, diversity was embodied, and love abounds,” Taylor said. “Let’s carry forward with pride to make the world a better place.”

The school closed in January 1970. The U.S. Supreme Court mandated immediate school desegregation on Oct. 29, 1969. For Lincoln High School students and alumni, that day still weighs heavy on their hearts.

“It was a dark, cloudy day when Lincoln High School closed,” Calhoun said.

Phase Two of the memorial wall will have the names of over 2,600 Lincoln High School graduates. The LHS alumni association is set to have it completed by June.

“It has truly been a journey, and we got through it because of God and faith,” said Ora White, wife of Albert White. “Thirteen years ago the dream was imagined. Even though it was delayed, now it has been fulfilled. This is a great day for Lincoln High School, the Lincoln Estates Neighborhood, and for southeast Gainesville. You are here to witness history unfold before us.”

Ora White said her husband traveled to Middleton High School in Tampa to see a memorial wall and was inspired to bring a similar model to Gainesville to honor Lincoln High School graduates.

Ora and Albert White greeted attendees at the Lincoln High School ceremony on March 27. Albert White is founding president of the Lincoln High School Alumni Association.

She thanked the O.T. Davis Monument company and donors for their help with the project.

“His love and passion for the school turned to commitment and he never wavered on that commitment to build the memorial wall,” she said. “We stand on the shoulders of heroes and sheroes who helped us on the path.”

Albert White, founding president of the LHS alumni association, said: “I am so glad to be back home,” after living in North Carolina after graduating high school and decided to come back to Gainesville.

He thanked everyone for their efforts who helped with the memorial wall.

Also speaking during the ceremony were Alachua County School Superintendent Shane Andrew, Alachua County School Board member Diyonne McGraw and Lincoln Middle School principal Darin Jones.

Members of the the Lincoln High School Alumni Association posed for a picture in the Lincoln Middle School Auditorium on March 27 during the Lincoln High School memorial wall ceremony.

John Nix, the energy conservation engineer for Alachua County Public Schools, said the memorial wall is a $140,000 project. He is thankful for ACPS' help and help from donors and sponsors.

Nix said the alumni association is still accepting donations. To donate, send checks or money orders payable to Lincoln High School Alumni Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, at P.O. Box 5915, Gainesville, FL 32627. All donations are tax deductible.

“It took a great village of people to keep this going,” Nix said. “Staying the course means a lot. This project represented commitment, perseverance, and persistence — this is what Lincoln High School is all about.”

Alphonso Johnson was a science teacher at Lincoln High School and said he was glad to witness the momentous occasion.

“I loved being the teacher at the school,” Johnson said. “It was a great cooperation with the parents and students. I cried when I left this place.”

