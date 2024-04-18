Gainesville PD officer arrested on child sex abuse charge

Apr. 18—A Gainesville police officer was charged Thursday with child sexual abuse.

According to a press release from Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips, Officer Dustin Keith Duncan was arrested following an indictment for alleged indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony. His bond was set at $40,000.

Duncan subsequently resigned from the department, per city policy.

"Upon learning of the allegations, GPD took immediate action to remove Duncan from duty, pending the outcome of the investigation," according to Phillips. "... Due to the nature of the offense and the location where the alleged incident occurred, the Cooke County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation."

Phillips stated his department would be transparent and cooperate fully with Sheriff Ray Sappington's office.

"The Gainesville Police Department reaffirms its commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity,

professionalism, and accountability. Any behavior that violates our code of conduct, the law, and in turn the trust placed in law enforcement officers will not be tolerated," Phillips stressed.

No further details were available Thursday morning.