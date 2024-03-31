Ga. police continue to search for Walmart employee accused of shooting, killing teen, injuring child

Fayetteville Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting at a Walmart on Pavillion Parkway. Investigators say the shooter was a Walmart employee. Adrian Jelks, 19, was working late Friday night when he started shooting.

“I didn’t know it was an employee who was armed,” said shopper Shawn Gray.

Law enforcement officials say 19-year-old Antavius Holton of Riverdale and a 9-year-old girl were both shot. Sadly, Holton died at the hospital, but the child remains in stable condition.

According to investigators, the child was an innocent bystander, but the shooter was targeting the adult victim.

Police say surveillance video shows Jelks jumping into a car shortly after the shooting and driving away. He is still wanted and considered armed and dangerous.

“I think it’s just terrible,” said another shopper.

Meanwhile investigators have arrested and charged 19-year-old Sandra Romero Nunez as a party to the crime.

“It’s concerning,” said Gray. “It’s not going to stop me from shopping here but I’m not going to come late at night.”

As of the time of our newscast, there are no new leads in the whereabouts of Jelks.

