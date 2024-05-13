GA mom dead, kids rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs days before Mother’s Day

A South Georgia mother is dead and two of her children were rushed to a nearby hospital after investigators said they were attacked by a group of dogs.

The incident happened Thursday evening around 4:45 p.m. along Webster Road in Quitman, Georgia.

Deputies with the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office were called out to the property after getting calls that children had been attacked by the dogs.

By the time they arrived, someone had already rushed the kids to the hospital but deputies then found the body of Courtney Williams, 35.

Neighbors said they were heartbroken over hearing what happened.

“I do feel for the family and for the kids because now they are going to have to celebrate Mother’s Day without their mother,” a neighbor told WALB-TV, asking not to be identified.

Some people who live nearby told the TV station that they have been complaining to the county about the need for more animal control.

“People dump dogs all over the county and no one can get help with them because there’s no county animal control. Praying for this woman’s family. This is so sad,” a person told the TV station, not identifying themselves.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has now taken up the case at the request of the sheriff’s Office.

Williams’ body has been sent for an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

The GBI is still trying to determine who owns the dogs.

