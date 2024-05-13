GA inmate used Facebook to traffic meth from jail cell. Now, he could be there for another 15 yrs

A Georgia inmate will spend at least another 15 years in jail after he pleaded guilty last week to trafficking meth from his jail cell.

Christopher Johnson, 46, along with others, conspired to “traffic and distribute multiple kilograms of methamphetamine from Georgia into Southwest Virginia,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Johnson is said to have used Facebook and text messages on multiple cell phones to communicate with others “to coordinate methamphetamine pricing, quantities, recruitment, sales, and deliveries,” all while in his Georgia jail cell.

Michael Paul Brown, who was also involved in the ring, has already been sentenced to three years in prison for his role in the operation.

Johnson faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and could possibly be sentenced to life. So far, no sentencing date has been announced.

