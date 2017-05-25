G7 masks, Zuckerberg, volcano and more — it happened today: May 25 in pictures

Protesters wear masks depicting the leaders of the Group of Seven countries during a demonstration organized in Sicily; Facebook CEO and Harvard dropout Mark Zuckerberg gestures while seated onstage during Harvard University commencement exercises; a resident watches Sinabung volcano spew ash into the air in Indonesia. These are some of the photos of the day. (AP/EPA/Getty/Reuters)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.