G7 identified "specific steps" to help Ukraine, Kuleba says

CAPRI, Italy (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies have identified "specific steps" needed to help Ukraine fight Russia, Kyiv's foreign minister said on Friday, warning Europe would be engulfed by war if Russia triumphed.

"We identified specific steps which Western partners will make to help Ukraine," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters on the Italian island of Capri where G7 foreign ministers are meeting.

He said the West had the capacity "to provide Ukraine with all necessary resources as soon as possible to save Europe from a larger war." He gave no further details.

