The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch

2yo referred to her coat pockets as "snack holes" and this is what I shall forever call them — Rebecca Caprara (@RebeccaCaprara) February 23, 2018

My kid’s favorite thing to dip in ketchup is her sleeve. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) February 25, 2018

I’m writing down my child’s story in case I ever need to filibuster a meeting. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) February 27, 2018

Toddler: *babbling nonsense*



Me: Ok, got it!



Narrator: But she did not “got it” And this would make the toddler very angry. — Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) February 24, 2018

Really long movies basically become a miniseries when you're a parent.



"Hey maybe we'll finish it by Tuesday." — Andy Herald (@AndyHerald) February 25, 2018

In possibly concerning news, my pre-schooler keeps telling me to say goodbye to the sun. — dadpression (@Dadpression) February 24, 2018

[walking into the Parent Club meeting]

These are my emotional support tacos! — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) February 28, 2018

I can’t guarantee much about parenthood, except that you’ll find things hidden in your shoes. — SpacedMom (@copymama) February 27, 2018

Mother buffer: the other mom you bring on a first playdate, just in case the new one is a dud. — Lauren Mullen (@DraggingFeeties) February 27, 2018

My children are very helpful. For example, when I ask them to do something, they suggest a different child that could do it instead. — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) February 24, 2018