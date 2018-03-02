The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.
2yo referred to her coat pockets as "snack holes" and this is what I shall forever call them— Rebecca Caprara (@RebeccaCaprara) February 23, 2018
My kid’s favorite thing to dip in ketchup is her sleeve.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) February 25, 2018
I’m writing down my child’s story in case I ever need to filibuster a meeting.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) February 27, 2018
Toddler: *babbling nonsense*— Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) February 24, 2018
Me: Ok, got it!
Narrator: But she did not “got it” And this would make the toddler very angry.
Really long movies basically become a miniseries when you're a parent.— Andy Herald (@AndyHerald) February 25, 2018
"Hey maybe we'll finish it by Tuesday."
In possibly concerning news, my pre-schooler keeps telling me to say goodbye to the sun.— dadpression (@Dadpression) February 24, 2018
[walking into the Parent Club meeting]— MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) February 28, 2018
These are my emotional support tacos!
I can’t guarantee much about parenthood, except that you’ll find things hidden in your shoes.— SpacedMom (@copymama) February 27, 2018
Mother buffer: the other mom you bring on a first playdate, just in case the new one is a dud.— Lauren Mullen (@DraggingFeeties) February 27, 2018
My children are very helpful. For example, when I ask them to do something, they suggest a different child that could do it instead.— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) February 24, 2018
My husband bought our 3y.o. a police light, complete with siren, to attach to his bike, so I guess we're going to need couple's counseling now.— MumMumMommyMom]]>🤦🏻