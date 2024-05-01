Funeral set for Springfield teen shot and killed as investigation continues

Springfield Police are continuing to talk to several juveniles in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Keyon Day just across from Dreamland Park on Taylor Avenue last week.

Deputy Chief Sara Pickford said shots which struck Day in the lower torso were fired from a vehicle. Two vehicles in question, occupied by seven juveniles all from Springfield, were later recovered by SPD, she confirmed.

Day, a sophomore at Southeast High School, was walking to school from his grandmother's house on the when he was shot around 8:40 a.m.

Southeast High School sophomores Tanijha Beyah, front, and Jermi-yah Wilson place flowers on a makeshift memorial for Keyon Day at Dreamland Park on April 25, 2024. Day, a sophomore at Southeast, was shot and killed across from Dreamland Park on April 24.

Day was rushed to surgery at HSHS St. John's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Day was a popular student at Southeast and a state qualifier in the 4x400 relays as a freshman. He also played junior varsity football.

Moments of silence were held for Day at the City boys and girls track and field meet at Ray Ramsey Track and Field at Memorial Stadium and at the Springfield City Council's committee of the whole meeting.

Union Baptist lead pastor, the Rev. T. Ray McJunkins, reached earlier this week, said he knew several members of Day's family, though he didn't know the teen personally.

McJunkins will preside over the funeral service.

"We don't get over (something like) this," McJunkins said. "We get through this. We won't forget Keyon. We don't want to forget Keyon."

Several Southeast students are members of Union Baptist, McJunkins said, and he called them to the altar at Sunday's service to pray for them.

The City boys and girls track and field meet was dedicated to Southeast's Keyon Day prior to the start of the races on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

"I'm sorry for the young man who lost his life because all lives are worthy," said Mayor Misty Buscher, in an interview with The State Journal-Register Tuesday. "I think in our nation right now we see a lot of discourse and people not respecting human life and that is sad to me."

Buscher reiterated that public safety is a number one concern for her administration.

"I am concerned about our youth in our community and juveniles in general because I think we really need to focus on how to keep our youth engaged in non-violent ways," she added.

Day's funeral service is at Union Baptist Church in Springfield at 11 a.m. on May 7.

