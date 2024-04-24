16-year-old boy shot and killed in Springfield

A 16-year-old Southeast High School student died of a gunshot wound to his lower torso Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Taylor Avenue near Dreamland Park around 8:40 a.m.

Rachel Dyas, a spokeswoman from District 186, confirmed that the 16-year-old was from Southeast.

Deputy Chief Sara Pickford said ShotSpotter picked up the shot, though there was also a call placed to Springfield Police.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell confirmed a deputy was a few blocks away and responded to the scene. The deputy was able to locate the victim and render first aid before EMS showed up, Campbell said.

A Springfield Police squad car sits at the 2400 block Taylor Avenue after a Southeast High School teen was fatally shot across from Dreamland Park Wednesday April 24, 2024.

Springfield Park Police also responded to the scene, Pickford said.

The victim was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. John’s Hospital where he was taken into surgery but did not survive, Pickford said.

Southeast High School and Ball Charter School in the area were placed on a "soft lockdown status" when the shooting was reported, but that lockdown was lifted later Wednesday morning.

Dyas said the district's Crisis Response Team was supporting students and staff at Southeast for the remainder of the week.

The district will have extra patrols and security at Southeast and in the vicinity of Ball Charter and Southeast "for as long as needed," Dyas added.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time," a statement from the district read.

Pickford said SPD investigations had "good leads" on suspects.

Anyone with information concerning this shooting is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.

