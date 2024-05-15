Remembering Officer Jacob Derbin: Funeral arrangements, procession route

(WJW) — City officials and family members are sharing details about the funeral arrangements for Jacob Derbin, the Euclid police officer killed in an ambush on Saturday night.

The mother of the 23-year-old police officer and military veteran first shared funeral arrangement details with the FOX 8 I-Team.

Visitation is set for 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 17, at A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home, 18149 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights, according to his obituary.

A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, heading east on Bagley/Pleasant Valley Road and north on Broadview Road to Saint Columbkille Parish in Parma.

Derbin’s Mass of Christian Burial is set for 11 a.m. at Saint Columbkille Parish, 6740 Broadview Rd.

Then, the procession will head north on Broadview to Rockside Road, east on Rockside Road to Brecksville Road (Rt. 21), north on Brecksville Road (Rt. 21) to E. 71st Street and north on E. 71st to St. Mary’s Cemetery in Cuyahoga Heights.

He’ll be interred at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 4720 East 71st St.

On Monday, police officers from Euclid and elsewhere in Northeast Ohio escorted Derbin and his family from the Cuyahoga Medical Examiner’s Office to the funeral home, according to Capt. Mitch Houser. The procession drove past the police department.



Derbin was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a disturbance at a home on Saturday night. The 24-year-old man suspected of killing him was later found dead, after an 18-hour manhunt.

Derbin served in the Army National Guard, which included a tour in the Middle East. He became a Euclid police officer just nine months before he was killed. His father also serves on the city police force.

“My Jakey was an incredible, special and unique young man. He protected his family, his country, and his community. He is my hero. He had his whole life ahead of him. We were all looking forward to watching him marry his soul mate in July. His life was a fairytale. My baby had a heart of pure gold,” his mother told the I-Team.

Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags in the state to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of Derbin’s funeral.

