Funeral to be held for deputy US Marshal Thomas Weeks

A funeral will be held Monday for deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas “Tommy” Weeks.

Weeks was killed in a standoff on April 29 in east Charlotte. He was part of a task force that was serving a warrant at a home when police said a suspect opened fire on the group of officers, killing Weeks and three more officers.

Weeks’ funeral will be held Monday morning at the Bojangles Coliseum. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the community is welcome to come.

The funeral follows a procession that was held last week. First responders and community members lined the street to pay their respects to the man who gave his life while protecting others.

Weeks, a 13-year veteran of the U.S. Marshals Service, leaves behind a wife and four children.

