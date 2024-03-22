The full 'worm moon' brings 2024's first lunar eclipse this weekend

The full worm moon this weekend is this year's first lunar eclipse, two weeks before the total solar eclipse. The moon will officially be full on Monday, March 25 at 2 a.m.

This full moon will make a special appearance with a penumbral eclipse, a phase where the moon passes through the outer edges of the earth's shadow.

When is the best time to catch the lunar eclipse?

The penumbral eclipse of the moon is expected to begin at 11:53 p.m., right before Sunday night turns into Monday morning. The eclipse will reach its darkest point at 2:12 a.m. and will be over by 5:32 a.m. Monday morning.

You don’t have to wait until the middle of the night to see the moon, though. Look for the "spectacularly" bright moon as it rises above the horizon on Sunday evening, The Farmer’s Almanac says.

Why is March's full moon called the worm moon?

March's "worm moon" was beautiful at night, but was still a lovely sight the morning after the full moon.

The Farmer’s Almanac says that every full moon name originates from Native American, Colonial American and more sources. Most full moon names relate to the weather or natural happenings that coincide with the moon's phase, according to the Farmer's Almanac. Many come from native American or colonial American influences.

For the Worm Moon, March is seen as the time of year when the ground begins to warm up and thaw and thus when earthworms begin to move back to upper layers of the soil.

Will the weather allow for a clear view in Des Moines?

There's a 90% chance of rain in Des Moines on Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Early Monday morning, you might be able to catch a glimpse, before chances of rain go back up to 90% for the day.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: When to view the first lunar eclipse of 2024 and the 'worm moon'