Full moon to dim slightly in overnight lunar eclipse viewable in Michigan

If you're up late Sunday night, look out for a shadow outside your window. The region will see a penumbral lunar eclipse overnight into early Monday morning.

The moon's eclipse will come ahead of a highly anticipated solar eclipse next month.

The penumbral lunar eclipse will include a full moon or "worm moon," overnight. The full moon will move into the outer part of the Earth's shadow, the penumbra.

As the penumbral lunar eclipse occurs, the moon will dim slightly, while in a total lunar eclipse, the moon becomes reddish, completely entering the Earth's shadow, according to experts.

Michigan will also see a once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse on April 8, with Monroe County set to fall in the path of totality.

The penumbral lunar eclipse will begin around 12:50 a.m. to around 5:30 a.m., with the peak falling around 3:10 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan to see penumbral lunar eclipse: What to know