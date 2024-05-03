FSU, FAMU presidents send out graduation protocol letters about ‘disruptive behavior’

Florida A&M University celebrates its graduating class with the Fall commencement ceremony at the Lawson Center on Friday December 15, 2023. The Commencement address was delivered by FAMU Journalism graduate and President of ABC News, Kimberly Godwin Manning.

Florida State and Florida A&M universities have made it clear to students that disruptions will not be tolerated during Friday and Saturday’s graduation ceremonies — especially with the pro-Palestinian protests that have sprung up on college campuses.

FSU President Richard McCullough sent out a letter Thursday afternoon to students, faculty, staff and guests about graduation protocol following State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodrigues’ memorandum against canceling the celebratory ceremonies due to "unruly demonstrators."

“While we respect individuals' rights to free speech, a commencement ceremony is not the appropriate venue for protests or demonstrations that could disrupt the accomplishments we have gathered to honor,” McCullough said in the letter.

FAMU President Larry Robinson did the same to fall in line with the guidance from Rodrigues as his Thursday letter to the university community said “it is imperative that we uphold the dignity and solemnity of our commencement ceremonies.”

“These events mark a significant milestone in our students' lives and should be commemorated accordingly,” he added.

While FSU’s graduations will take place at the Tucker Civic Center, FAMU’s ceremonies will be held at the Al Lawson Center on its campus.

Robinson’s protocol letter did not make a direct reference to protests as the recent national spread of pro-Palestinian protests and encampments did not sweep across the HBCU (historically Black college or university) campus.

But the same cannot be said for FSU.

Five protesters — including FSU senior Elijah Ruby, who will no longer be graduating — were arrested at the university Tuesday while setting up tents for an intended encampment. As a result, they have been banned from campus for a year.

Across Florida this week, at least 27 protesters have been arrested on campuses including the University of Florida the University of South Florida.

As FSU and FAMU make efforts to ensure that this spring’s two-day graduation ceremonies are held in a “comfortable, safe and respectful” environment, McCullough and Robinson both said in their letters that disruptive behavior — such as outbursts, heckling, excessive noise or behavior indicative of intoxication — will not be tolerated.

Anyone who violates the policy will be escorted from the graduation ceremony venues.

Here are the other guidelines McCullough and Robinson both ask for participants to observe:

Certain items that present a safety hazard or disruption are prohibited inside the venues, including weapons, alcohol, drugs, noisemakers, flags/signs, backpacks, laser pointers, laptops, recording equipment, pets (non-service), skateboards, fireworks and beach balls/airborne objects.

Discrimination or harassment on the basis of race, religion or national origin will not be allowed.

