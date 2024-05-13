Fruit flies, moldy sweet potatoes & more in Charleston restaurants with worst April inspections

South Carolina health inspectors found multiple violations at restaurants in the Charleston area in April, from fruit flies in a kitchen to moldy food. The state each month releases grades and inspection reports for food establishments in the Charleston area.

Here are the restaurants that received some of the lowest ratings in April.

Good Food Catering at 17 Lockwood

Good Food Catering had an inspection on April 1 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed molded sweet potatoes in the walk-in cooler. Fruit flies were observed throughout the kitchen.

Raw meats were seen in the freezer with freezer burn. Multiple expired items were found. Food was seen stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer. Rust build up was seen on shelving in the walk-in cooler. A buildup of grease and debris was seen underneath the ice machine and cook line.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on April 12 and got an A grade.

Charleston Sports Pub at 1989 Maybank Hwy

Charleston Sports Pub had an inspection on April 8 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed wings not being fully cooked.

Organic residue was seen in the inner compartment of a chemical dish washing machine. Organic residue was also seen inside the ice machine.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on April 18 and got an A grade.

Moe’s Crosstown Tavern at 714 Rutledge Ave.

Moe’s Crosstown Tavern had an inspection on April 24 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed an ice machine with an accumulation of organic material in it.

Certain foods were seen stored uncovered in the walk-in cooler. Corrosion was seen on shelves in the cooler. Organic accumulation was seen on some of the shelves of the walk-in cooler. Grease and grime were seen on sides of equipment.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on May 3 and got an A grade.

Ru Ru’s at 159 East Bay St.

Ru Ru’s had an inspection on April 17 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed food buildup on top and in the reservoir of the dish machine.

Excess food and grease buildup were seen inside coolers, the sides and insides of fryers and on shelving. Grease buildup was seen in floor drains and on the floor under fryers. Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on April 25 and got an A grade.