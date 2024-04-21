Frost Advisory for Southern Middle Tennessee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Frost Advisory will go into effect on Monday for southern-middle Tennessee, including Lincoln, Franklin, and Moore counties. It will begin at 1 a.m. and continue until 8 a.m.

Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s and low 40s with light winds and a mostly clear sky. This will lead to radiational cooling overnight, allowing for areas of frost to develop. You’ll want to make sure you’re taking any necessary precautions for sensitive vegetation, and you’ll also want to grab a coat if you’re heading out early Monday morning.

