Frix, Sneed prepare return to OKC

Apr. 9—Avery Frix will once again head to Oklahoma City to represent the people of Muskogee County.

Frix is replacing State Senator Dwayne Pemberton as State Senator from District 9. Pemberton announced in February he would not seen another term and Frix was the only candidate to file for Pemberton's seat during last week's filing period.

Frix, a graduate of Muskogee High School, served in the State House of Representatives from District 13 from 2017-2023.

Frix ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House of Representatives for District 2 in 2022. Frix lost to Rep. Josh Brecheen in a primary runoff for the GOP nomination.

"We were just so thankful for all the supporters and thankful for how we did in over here in Muskogee County," Frix said last month at his kickoff announcement.

District 14 State Representative Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson, will serve a fourth term in the State House of Representatives. No one filed to run against Sneed.

Sneed was first elected in 2018 when he defeated Democrat Jack Reavis in the general election after ousting incumbent George Faught in the primary. Sneed defeated Faught two years later in the Republican primary. Sneed returned to OKC as no one filed to oppose him.

Sneed said he will continue to do what he has always done when preparing for a legislative session.

"I will continue to get out an meet people in the district," he said. "We will also work on legislation, things that we've already working on and find out what the people think we need to push for and not push for."

In 2022, Sneed was uncontested in the Republican Primary and the general election, securing his third term representing District 14.

In county races, three officials will hold on to their seats as they have no challengers.

Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons will be the leader of the Muskogee County Sheriff's Department for a third term, having been first elected in 2020.

Robyn Boswell earned a full term as Muskogee County District Court Clerk without a challenger for the second election. Boswell was first elected to public office in 2018 as Muskogee County Treasurer. Boswell was appointed by county commissioners as Muskogee County District Court Clerk in 2021 upon the retirement of Paula Sexton and was elected to an unexpired term in 2022.

Muskogee County Clerk Polly Irving had no candidates file to campaign against her. Irving will serve a second term in the office having defeated incumbent Dianna Cope for the position in 2020.

In other area positions unchallenged:

— Cherokee County Court Clerk Lesa Daniels (D) and County Clerk Cheryl Trammel (D) are unopposed for their seats.

— McIntosh County Court Clerk Lisa Rodebush, Sheriff Kevin Ledbetter and County Clerk Deena Farrow, all Republicans, will remain in their current positions.

— Wagoner County County Clerk Lori Hendricks (R) and Court Clerk Jim Hight (R) are unchallenged and will remain at their current posts.