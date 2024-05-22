Friends raising money for family of slain Lyft driver who fled Afghanistan for safety of US

The friends of Shawali Sherali have set up a GoFundMe to help the family of the 30-year-old Lyft driver who was fatally shot Friday in east Fort Worth.

Sherali, his wife and two children fled from Afghanistan to the United States, the GoFundMe organizer Sayed Musa told the Star-Telegram in an email. They settled in Fort Worth, and Sherali drove for a ridesharing company to support his family.

“Shawali brought his family to the United States during the collapse of his native government, to seek asylum and safety for himself and family,” the fundraiser reads. “Shawali had no idea that he would end up losing his life.”

Sherali was killed while working Friday, according to the fundraiser. Fort Worth police found Sherali dead from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 1500 block of Sandy Lane around 11:40 a.m.

According to police, the victim was inside the vehicle when it hit a fence. A “person of interest” then got into the vehicle and drove away from the scene. The vehicle was found nearby with Sherali inside.

Michael Walker, 35, was arrested Monday in connection with Sherali’s death, according to police records. He was booked into the Fort Worth City Jail around 7:30 p.m. and charged with capital murder by terror threat.

Sherali was a caring husband and father and a good friend to many in his community, according to the GoFundMe. The money raised will go to help with his funeral expenses and future needs for his family.

Lyft told the Star-Telegram in a statement that it is assisting law enforcement with its investigation into the fatal shooting.

“Our hearts are with Mr. Sherali’s loved ones as they confront this unspeakable tragedy, and we have reached out to offer our support during this difficult time,” a Lyft spokesperson said.

