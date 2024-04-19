Fresno is one of the 20 best cities in the US for EV owners, report says. This is why

Fresno is a great place to own an electric vehicle, according to Business Insider.

The Central Valley city landed on a list of the best 20 metropolitan areas for EV owners, the news website reported.

Home listings site Realtor.com partnered with Kelley Blue Book, which is owned by automotive technology firm Cox Automotive, to compile a report identifying the top 20 housing markets for EV drivers in 2024.

San Jose came in first place with the highest share of EV-friendly listings on Realtor.com in 2023.

About 4.9% of those real estate listings mentioned electric vehicles, five times as many as the national share of 0.9%, Realtor.com said.

The Bay Area city had a ratio of 24 EVs per public charging port.

A total of eight California cities landed in the top 20, including San Francisco, which scored third place, and Los Angeles, which was No. 8.

A Mercedes-Benz car is seen charging into the new EV charging station outside the Mercedes-Benz headquarters on Nov. 15, 2023, in Atlanta. Mercedes-Benz introduced a groundbreaking electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging hub at its U.S. headquarters, marking the initiation of a plan to deploy 2,000 charging stations globally by the conclusion of 2024. (Miguel Martinez/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

How did researchers come up with list of EV-friendly cities?

To compile the list, researchers looked at two key factors, Business Insider reported.

They first assessed “the percentage of homes in a market that advertised their friendliness for electric vehicles,” including at-home charging stations, the publication said.

Researchers also looked at the density of electric vehicles compared to the number of available public charging ports.

What are the 10 best cities in US for electric vehicles?

Here are the top 10 metro areas in the country for EV owners:

San Jose Salt Lake City San Francisco Boston Seattle Durham, North Carolina Austin, Texas Los Angeles Washington, D.C. Denver

Where did Fresno rank — and why?

In addition to San Jose, San Francisco and Los Angeles, a number of California cities ranked among the best 20 cities for electric vehicle owners.

San Diego and Sacramento narrowly missed being ranked in the top 10, landing at No. 11 and No. 12, respectively.

Oxnard was No. 14, while Riverside was No. 15.

Fresno came in at No. 19, with about 0.7% of local home listings on Realtor.com in 2023 referencing EVs.

The city had a ratio of 14 EVs per public charging port.

