Fresno airport offers food trucks, more flights as expansion continues

Come fly with me. Let’s fly, let’s fly away.

Summer is just around the corner and so is summer vacation, for many.

With hot weather and schools soon to be out, that brings more air travel. Fresno Yosemite International Airport offers flights to a variety of travel destinations and continues to expand. They welcome thousands of people daily, according to their website.

The airport is upping their game to make your pre-flight a little better. If you are planning to fly out of the Fresno International Airport after 8 p.m. this spring or summer, you may have the opportunity to sample delicious local food truck offerings.

“Fresno Yosemite International Airport is excited to bring this new food truck concept that is unique and provides passengers with additional food offerings while exposing local vendors to operating their businesses in an airport environment,” Director of Aviation Henry Thompson said. “We appreciate our partnership with the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation for their support with outreach efforts to area vendors to create a program that incorporates the popularity of food trucks within our community and the appeal of local culinary favorites.”

Approved vendors will operate at FAT on a rotating schedule. There will be no more than two trucks operating nightly. Each truck is approved to sell food at the airport through summer. This fall, a new food truck vendor will provide food services. This system will be in place until 2025 when terminal construction is finished and online food options are in place. Travelers purchasing food from the local food truck vendors will have the option to take their food into the airport and on their flight. All food containers are TSA approved to carry onboard the aircraft.

“We want to provide the best possible experience for travelers,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer, “and what better way than with local food trucks.”

Los Mexicanos Frutas y Antojos and Tacos Tepa will be the first food trucks to operate this spring.

Teaming up

The airport partnered with Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation to find local vendors to create a program that combines the popularity of food trucks and their offerings.

“As we mark our 20th anniversary serving our community,” said Dora Westerlund, CEO & President, Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation, “we find immense satisfaction in assisting the small businesses participating in the Mobile Eats initiative at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.”

City leaders also took to social media to applaud the airport's proactive step to help hungry travelers.

“As we watch our airport grow at a record rate, it’s our priority to accommodate the thousands of families traveling to Fresno every day,” Councilmember Tyler Maxwell, “The addition of food trucks to the airport will help ensure our late-night flyers receive a warm and delicious Fresno welcome.”

Adding summer routes

Beginning in June, travelers will have the nonstop seasonal summer option provided by Southwest Airlines that adds service between Fresno (FAT) and Dallas Love Field (DAL). The airline will operate the route with one flight on Saturdays. The new route will offer passengers more travel options with intrastate connectivity that includes connections to Texas, the East Coast, and Florida.

Southwest will also add a third Fresno to Las Vegas flight to its Saturday schedule this summer. The airline currently operates daily nonstop flights from Fresno to Las Vegas and Denver.

“Southwest Airlines continues to meet the air service demands of Central Valley travelers by adding new routes and increasing flight frequencies during peak travel seasons,” Director of Aviation Henry Thompson said. “We extend our appreciation to Southwest Airlines for its continued commitment and investment in the Fresno market.”

In September, Delta Air Lines announced the launch of daily nonstop flights between FAT and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) beginning June 7. Atlanta will be FAT’s farthest route, according to airport officials.

Tickets for the Dallas Love Field route are now available. For flight schedules and bookings, visit https://www.southwest.com/ Hudson signs 15-year contract with FAT

Southwest Airline is adding service between Fresno (FAT) and Dallas Love Field (DAL) beginning June 8, 2024.

Work in progress

Hudson, a familiar name across airports, is set to open three reimagined stores at FAT in 2024 and 2025 under a newly awarded 15-year contract, according to airport officials.

The company will convert and expand its existing retail spaces. The three reimagined stores are: a standalone Hudson store, a combination Hudson and Brookstone store, and a hybrid Hudson and Einstein Bros. Bagels. The restaurant will offer freshly baked bagels, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and coffee. Brookstone offers electronics, comfort goods and personal care items.

“A continued partnership with Hudson delivers new and refreshed concepts to travelers flying through Fresno Yosemite International Airport while introducing visitors to our region with locally produced products,” Thompson said.

Each new store will have self-checkout and mobile point of sale system to make shopping even faster and easier.

The stores will also sale souvenirs and local goods that "celebrate" Fresno as a top agricultural producer in California like Hinkle’s Honey, Life’s Grape, and Raphio Chocolate, according to airport officials.

The stores will be operated with longtime local Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Partner Martinez Niebla, LLC.

“Hudson is excited to further the strong partnership that we have built over the years with the Fresno Yosemite International Airport with this opportunity to reimagine our retail offering,” said Brian Quinn, North America head of retail operations. “These new stores will give travelers the best retail experiences in the industry through the leading digital innovation, brand assortments, and customer service we’re known for.”

So pack your bags… adventure is just a plane ride away, and while you’re at it, grab some delicious local cuisine.

