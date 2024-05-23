Free Toll Friday and Chickie's and Pete's crab fries hit the AC Expressway for MDW

Taking the Atlantic City Expressway this Friday? Put those quarters away, the toll is on Chickie's and Pete's.

The Philadelphia sports bar is continuing its Free Toll Friday tradition for Memorial Day weekend, which means they're picking up the check for tolls on the expressway for cars traveling east through the Egg Harbor exit during rush hour from 4 to 5 p.m.

The promotion “is a great way to thank all those who have supported us over the years and kick off the summer in a fun way. It also signifies the official start to summer," said Chickie's and Pete's Chairman and CEO Pete Ciarrochi in a news release.

The free toll window will follow a family-friendly 100 Days of Summer event hosted at the Frank Farley Service Plaza in Hammonton from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., where complimentary orders of the restaurant's famous crab fries will be given away.

Other freebies include food and drink from Hershy's Ice Cream, Mars, Carlo's Bakery, Applegreen and Monster Energy Drink.

And if that's not enough, special guest appearances will be made from the Funny Farm Rescue and Sanctuary, dalmatian puppy meet and greets, the New Jersey State Police K9 Team, vendors and more from about 60 different organizations.

Kids are also invited to showcase their artistic talents and prepare for the summer by contributing to the "Sidewalk Chalk Fun Zone."

Honoring the military and people who have served on Memorial Day are important traditions to Ciarrocchi, who said that his father and uncles were in the military.

"In fact, my Uncle George, who was my restaurant mentor, won the Silver Star for Bravery," Ciarrocchi said. "I couldn't think of a better way to honor him."

The Hero Campaign will showcase two HERO Patrol Cars at the event, and other car lovers are invited to bring their wheels to the "Cruise Lot."

Guests at the Farley Plaza are invited to pay respects at the 9/11 memorial and the 22-foot brass replica of the Battleship New Jersey. And, all Memorial Day weekend, a portion of proceeds from any order of the restaurant's "Patriot Punch" cocktail will be donated to the Patriot Fund to emotionally, psychologically, financially and socially support veterans.

