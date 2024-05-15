Battleship New Jersey eyes late June return date

The Camden waterfront has had an empty space since the end of March, when the 887-foot Battleship New Jersey was tugged down the Delaware for drydock maintenance.

Now, the ship is eyeing an end-of-June return to the dock it's called home for over two decades.

The museum and memorial's newly-titled CEO Marshall Spevak told the Courier-Post that the current goal is for the vessel to return by the end of June, ahead of Fourth of July weekend celebrations on the river.

The intent, Spevak said, is to have the ship back home and open by June 29 to be a viewing point for firework shows happening on the Delaware.

Fireworks at the battleship are scheduled for 10 p.m. on July 3.

Here are places to view Fourth of July fireworks in South Jersey

The ship will be open soon after for regularly scheduled tours back at its dock, Spevak said.

Much like its path to the Philadelphia Navy Yard where the drydock maintenance is being completed, the ship will take another quick pitstop at the Paulsboro Marine Terminal on its way home.

Additional drydock projects

When plans of the battleship's historic maintenance and restoration project were first announced, the goal was to have the ship back at the riverfront for Memorial Day Weekend after about 60 days at the shipyard.

The work has taken longer than expected as more tasks have been added to the restoration.

"We've taken on some additional projects at the shipyard," Spevak said.

These projects, notably three "reach projects" were made possible with the continued fundraising efforts and tour revenues from the floating museum after the original goal, about $10 million for the restoration, was met.

Spevak explained that other maintenance projects included welding a steel ring around the outward propeller shafts to prevent water leaking into the ship, ultrasonic testing to determine and enforce the thickness of the hull's steel and reapplying about 18,000 linear feet of sealing on the hull's seams to prevent leakage.

"Fundraising never stops," Spevak said, noting that these efforts have made it possible to continue repairing and securing the battleship.

"Ultimately, all this money goes back into the ship," he said.

Tours and a homebound celebration

Wondering if you can celebrate the battleship's return? Don't worry.

Spevak said the ship is "absolutely planning on a big welcome home," and that plans were being finalized.

Plans are also being finalized to incorporate the two City Cruise Line ships that saw the ship off in March, so spectators will once again be able to see the vessel move from on the river.

The last dry dock tour will take place at the shipyard on Sunday, June 9, and tickets for remaining tours can be purchased on the battleship's website.

Kaitlyn McCormick writes about trending issues and community news across South Jersey for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times. If you have a story she should tell, email her at kmccormick@gannett.com. And subscribe to stay up to date on the news you need.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Battleship New Jersey to return for 4th of July weekend in Camden