Free meals to be provided for kids in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The San Francisco Free Summer Meals Program plans to distribute meals and snacks Monday through Friday from June 10 to August 16 for children and teenagers under the age of 18.

The program will provide free breakfasts, lunches and/or snacks to those in need. There is no registration or proof of need required; children and teenagers in need simply need to arrive during designated serving times. Meals will be available at more than 75 locations throughout the city.

The San Francisco Department of Children, Youth and Their Families (DCYF) partners with the USDA Summer Food Service Program, the California Department of Education, Chefables, the Board of Supervisors Food Security Task Force, the San Francisco Unified School District, City departments, and nonprofit and private organizations to run and fund the program.

“Many children and youth in San Francisco rely on the free meals provided at school during the academic year,” DCYF Executive Director Maria Su said. “When school is not in session, it can be challenging for some families to replace these meals for their children. Our Summer Meals Program steps in to fill this gap by offering nutritious meals and snacks at easily accessible locations across the City.”

During the 2023 summer distribution period, about 85,770 meals and 67,870 snacks were distributed across San Francisco, according to a Thursday press release. This summer will be the program’s 27th year.

DCYF program monitors conduct regular site visits to make sure distribution sites are following federal, state, and local policies, rules, and regulations, according to the press release.

Program sites can be found through the free CA Meals for Kids mobile phone app, texting “Summer Meals” to 914-342-7744, or calling 1-866-348-6479. Sites can also be found by calling the San Francisco Services Call Center at 3-1-1 or the United Way Helplink line at 2-1-1.

