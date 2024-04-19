You can get a free cold brew from Pilot Travel Centers. Here’s when and what to know

Cold brew coffee fans can get a cup on the house at Pilot Travel Centers — for one day only.

On Saturday, April 20, participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers will treat customers to a free small cold brew for National Cold Brew Day, according to a news release.

No purchase is necessary, and coffee lovers can find the one-time offer exclusively in the myRewards Plus app.

The network of travel centers operates more than 500 locations nationwide is best known for its “fuel, food and friendly service at every stop,” according to its website.

Customers can stop in for two new seasonal coffee flavors including the toffee cold brew and salted caramel coffee.

“From hot coffee to cold brew, specialty cappuccino to hot chocolate and a host of creamers and flavors, every guest can make their cup of Pilot coffee uniquely their own,” the release said.

Find your nearest Pilot Flying J here.

Taco Bell fan-favorite to return for limited time — with a spicy twist. What to know

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are coming to McDonald’s nationwide. How to get a free one

Wendy’s replaces fan-favorite Frosty with a new flavor. When can you get it?