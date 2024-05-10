You can take free bus if you bike

To support inter-modal transportation and National Bike to Work Week, Davenport CitiBus, Bettendorf Transit, and the Illinois Quad Cities Metro public transit systems encourage you to combine biking and public transit as an option for daily commuting.

National Bike to Work Week is Monday, May 13 through Sunday, May 19, 2024. During this time, all three systems are offering a free ride to riders who choose to bring their bike during any part of their trip, according to a Friday release.

Davenport CitiBus, Bettendorf Transit and Illinois QC Metro are promoting National Bike to Work Week, which is May 13-19, 2024.

Space could be limited; each bus can accommodate up to two bikes on the rack at a time.

Whether you’re heading to work, out for exercise, or just enjoying the day, using public transit in conjunction with your bike extends the distance you can travel and multiplies your options.

Find out more by visiting www.metroqc.com; www.davenportiowa.com/citibus; or www.bettendorf.org.

