Frank Chopp is the latest of a dozen lawmakers who will not return to their posts

Former Washington state Speaker of the House Frank Chopp announced his retirement from the Legislature Wednesday after 30 years as a lawmaker in the statehouse.

“As I leave legislative office, I am excited for the next generation of leaders carrying on this work, as I continue to advocate and organize efforts in the public interest as a public citizen,” Chopp said in a news release. “As people know about me, I am not the retiring type.”

Chopp, a Democrat from Seattle, spent 20 years as the Speaker of the House. He stepped down from that role in 2019, and Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, was chosen for the post.

Leaving the House

Several other Washington lawmakers also have announced their departure from the statehouse.

Rep. J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, announced at the end of the legislative session this year that he would be retiring after 14 years. The lawmaker stepped down from his position as the House Minority Leader at the end of the 2023 legislative session.

While Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, did not make a formal announcement that he would leave the Legislature, a press spokesperson notified reporters on March 4 that he would not be running for reelection. The lawmaker is vacating his seat after first being elected to the office in 2004.

Rep. Spencer Hutchins, R-Gig Harbor, announced in February that he would not run for a second term.

“Over time, it has become clear that stepping away is the right thing to do for my family,” Hutchins said in a news release.

Leaving the Senate

A number of state Senators will not be returning to Olympia.

Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig, D-Spokane, is not running for reelection this year after first joining the Legislature in 2010. The lawmaker was elected majority leader in 2018.

“Part of being a good leader is knowing when it is time to step aside and let others lead,” Billig said in a news release March 4.

Rep. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, announced that he will run for Billig’s seat, leaving Riccelli’s seat in the 3rd Legislative District open.

Longtime Sen. Sam Hunt, D-Olympia, announced in February that he would retire from the state Legislature after more than 20 years. The lawmaker started out as a staffer in the Legislature in 1980.

Rep. Jessica Bateman, D-Olympia, announced the next day that she will run for Hunt’s seat, leaving her 22nd Legislative District seat open for the 2024 election.

The day before the session adjourned this year, Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, announced that she would be leaving the Legislature after 10 years.

“It’s been such an honor to serve the people of our beloved state, particularly my neighbors in southwest Washington,” Wilson said in a news release, “but I am looking forward to having more time to be a mother, grandmother and small-business owner, as I was a decade ago.”

The most senior Senator in the statehouse is also stepping down from her position early.

Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines, will retire later this year before her term officially expires in 2026.

“It has been my privilege to serve the people of the 33rd Legislative District and the people of the State of Washington for the last 29 years,” Keiser said in a news release March 5. “I am in awe at the amazing progress we have made together in this institution over the last few decades.”

Running for higher office

Some lawmakers will run for higher offices this year, leaving their seats open for the upcoming election.

In June, Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, announced he would run for governor, leaving his seat in the state Senate open for the 2024 election. His gubernatorial campaign has so far raised more than $1 million, according to the Public Disclosure Commission. Mullet was first elected to the Senate in 2012.

Sen. Kevin Van De Wege, D-Lake Sutherland, also announced in June that, after 17 years is the legislature, he is running for Commissioner of Public Lands, a seat being vacated by Hilary Franz, who is running for Congress. That will leave Van De Wege’s Senate seat in the 24th Legislative District open for the 2024 election.

Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, announced she is running for Congress in Washington’s 5th District, after U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers announced she is retiring. Maycumber has served as a House Representative since 2017.

Additionally, Rep. Kelly Chambers, R-Puyallup, will vacate her seat to run for Pierce County Executive this fall.. Chambers has served in the Legislature since 2019.

The candidate filing period with the Secretary of State for the 2024 election starts May 6 and ends on May 10.