FOX 8 meteorologist Andre Bernier announces his retirement

CLEVELAND (WJW) – After more than 36 years with WJW, FOX 8 Meteorologist Andre Bernier is retiring!

Andre, who started is journey here in 1988, made the announcement after sharing his last FOX 8 summer weather outlook Friday evening.

His last day at FOX 8 will be his birthday on May 22.

Join all of us here at FOX 8 News in congratulating Andre and wishing him a wonderful retirement!

