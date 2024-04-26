Four suspects charged in connection to Martin Street double homicide in Clarksville

Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred on Martin Street April 8 in Clarksville.

This week, detectives with the Clarksville Police Department's Special Operation Homicide Unit announced that four suspects have been arrested and charged with two counts of homicide in connection to the shooting that led to a double homicide on Martin Street on April 8.

This week, a juvenile from Oak Grove, Kentucky and Christopher Watkins, 20, of Hopkinsville were arrested. Watkins, arrested at a residence in Clarksville, was taken into custody and booked in the Montgomery County jail.

A juvenile petition for criminal homicide was filed for the juvenile and then the juvenile was taken into custody and transported to a Kentucky juvenile detention facility, while awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

Tyson Mullins Jr., 20, was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on April 23 in connection with the homicide.

On April 12, Tristan Riley, 36, was arrested in Chicago with the help of the Chicago Police Department's Fugitive Recovery Team and extradited to Clarksville.

In addition to the two homicide charges, Riley was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and burglary from an incident that occurred on March 29, 2024.

The investigation is ongoing and no more information is available at this time, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact lead detective Tim Green at (931) 648-0656 ext. 5149.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville/Montgomery County Crime Stopper Tipline at (931) 645-8477 or online.

