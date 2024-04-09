Clarksville police identify Martin Street double homicide victims; investigation ongoing

Clarksville Police are investigating the homicide of two people shot and killed on Main Street Monday evening.

A little after 6:30 on April 8, the Clarksville Police Department responded to a shooting on the 600 block of Martin Street, near downtown between the blocks of Washington Street and Crossland Avenue.

Deceased victims were identified as Savannah Lumpkin, 30, and Glenn Nicholson, 26, both of Clarksville.

This investigation is ongoing and no further information is available, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact lead investigator Tim Green at (931) 648-0656 ext. 5149.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville/Montgomery County Crime Stopper Tipline at (931) 645-8477 or online.

This story is ongoing.

Kenya Anderson is a reporter for The Leaf-Chronicle.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Clarksville police identify double homicide victims on Martin Street