Four people located after being reported missing during camping trip in Payson

TechCrunch

Global Screening Services (GSS), a London-based regulatory compliance platform that helps financial institutions meet their global sanctions obligations, has raised $47 million in a round of funding. The raise comes amid a spike in economic sanctions, with the U.S. issuing trade restrictions and asset blocking against states including Russia, China, Iran and more. GSS co-founder and CEO Tom Scampion was previously head of financial crime for Deloitte's EMEA arm, leaving in 2020 to become general partner at consulting firm AlixPartner -- where GSS was initially incubated before being spun out as a standalone entity in 2021.