Four people claiming to be T-Mobile subcontractors to steal cable at Mass. cell tower arrested

Four people are facing charges after vandalizing a cell phone tower in a Massachusetts town attempting to steal cable and sell it for scrap.

West Boylston Police said they responded to an alarm at the town’s cell tower on Lawrence Street around 3:15 pm Friday. When officers arrived, they located what appeared to be four workers, with hard hats and work gear, claiming to be T-Mobile subcontractors with orders to dismantle older 3G coaxial cables.

Police said the suspects had no work orders or paperwork to back their claims.

Officers also found the door to the tower office had been pried open, and cables had been cut inside the office and outside.

Verizon representatives told officers that this work was not ever approved or allowed and that this has been an ongoing problem at various cell towers throughout the area, according to police.

Police say Tajpaul Moses, 32, of Schenectady, New York, Yuvraj Moses, 31, of Schenectady, New York, Huckomchan Ramjiawan, 26, of Schenectady, New York and Kevon Alvin Roberts, 24, of Queens, New York, were each charged with burglary, theft over $1,200, vandalism of property, possession of a burglary instrument and burglary.

The four men were held without bail for the weekend and are scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Clinton District Court.

West Boylston police said the vehicles the suspects were traveling in matched the description of those reported during similar crimes at other cell phone towers in the area. Investigators believe the goal is to steal cable that can be sold for scrap.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

