Four-peat champs: Nixa named top high school, again, by U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report has named Nixa High School the No. 1 high school in the Springfield Metro area.

For the fourth year in a row, Nixa placed No. 1 on an annual national list of top public high schools in the Springfield metro area.

The 2024 Best High School rankings were released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report. Using specific criteria, heavily based on standardized test scores and college-preparatory courses, it ranks public high schools at the local, state and national level.

Nixa is ranked No. 1 among the 23 high schools in the Springfield metro area but No. 27 among the more than 350 high schools in Missouri.

LaMont Jones, managing editor of education at U.S. News, said the rankings "offer a starting point for parents to understand a school’s academic performance, whether it’s a prospective school or one that their child is already attending."

In a news release, Jones said: “Accessible data on our high schools can empower families across the country as they navigate today’s educational environment and plan for the future.”

How schools are ranked

The highest ranked schools are those whose students consistently score above expectations in reading, math and science on state-mandated tests, which in Missouri include end-of-course exams.

More: Nixa once again named top high school in Springfield metro by U.S. News & World Report

Schools are also highlighted if higher proportions of students earn qualifying scores in an array of college-level exams including Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate courses. The rankings also take notice of the high schools with a higher percentage of historically underrepresented students performing well academically.

Springfield metro area rankings

In addition to the national and state rankings, U.S. News ranked high schools in more than 15 metro areas across Missouri including Columbia, Springfield, Kansas City and St. Louis.

Here are the rankings for the Springfield metro area:

No. 1 − Nixa High School

No. 2 − Ozark High School

No. 3 − Willard High School

No. 4 − Central High School, Springfield

No. 5 − Republic High School

No. 6 − Clever High School

No. 7 − Marion C. Early High School, Morrisville

No. 8 − Humansville High School

No. 9 − Fordland High School

No. 10 − Strafford High School

No. 11 − Kickapoo High School, Springfield

No. 12 − Fair Play High School

No. 13 − Bolivar High School

No. 14 − Ash Grove High School

No. 15 − Fair Grove High School

No. 16 − Glendale High School, Springfield

No. 17 − Logan-Rogersville High School, Rogersville

The other high schools in the metro area include Buffalo, Hillcrest, Marshfield, Parkview, Sparta, and Spokane.

Missouri high school rankings

Of the 377 high schools ranked in Missouri, the top were all located in the St. Louis or Kansas City metro areas and include:

No. 1 − Metro Academic and Classical High School, St. Louis

No. 2 − Ladue Horton Watkins High School, Ladue

No. 3 − Clayton High School

No. 4 − Lincoln College Prep., Kansas City

No. 5 − Lafayette Senior High School, Rockwood

Here is a look at how high schools in Springfield metro area, and other parts of southwest Missouri, fared on the list of Missouri's Top 100:

No. 27 − Nixa High School

No. 37 − Ozark High School

No. 54 − Willard High School

No. 65 − Carl Junction High School

No. 66 − Webb City High School

No. 69 − Branson High School

No. 72 − Central High School, Springfield

No. 85 − Republic High School

No. 91 − Crane High School

No. 97 − Verona High School

In Springfield, Hillcrest and Parkview were not ranked in the top 250, which are the only ones broken out. A look at where two other Springfield high schools ranked in Missouri:

No. 178 − Kickapoo High School

No. 246 − Glendale High School

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: U.S. News & World Report names Nixa top Springfield-area high school