Four lottery players in NJ won big playing Powerball last week

There were four lottery players in New Jersey who won $50,000 or more last week playing Powerball. In addition, others won big playing Jersey Cash 5 and Pick-6.

The New Jersey Lottery announced Monday its weekly winners of $10,000 or more. Here's a look at where these tickets were sold from April 8 to April 14:

$100,000, Powerball, April 10: sold at Dave's Sweet Shop on Mountain Avenue in Springfield (Union County)

$50,000, Powerball, April 8: sold via third-party app Jackpocket

$50,000, Powerball, April 8: sold via third-party app Jackpocket

$50,000, Powerball, April 10: sold via third-party site Lotto.com

New Jersey Lottery games

$208,940, Jersey Cash 5, April 10: sold via third-party site Lotto.com

$202,255, Jersey Cash 5, April 14: sold at Quick Chek on Route 22 in Whitehouse Station (Hunterdon County)

$100,000, Jersey Cash 5, April 11: sold at Riverside News on Pavilion Avenue in Riverside (Burlington County)

$15,752, Pick-6, April 11: sold at Hometown Food Mart on Fischer Boulevard in Toms River (Ocean County)

