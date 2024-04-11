Four Kingston residents charged with gang asault

KINGSTON - Four Kingston residents were arrested this week and charged with gang assault and other felonies in connection with a non-fatal stabbing in the Kingston Plaza on March 10.

Kingston police said the arrests were a result of an investigation by the Kingston City Police - Ulster Town Police Special Investigations Unit.

A news release issued by city police on Thursday identified the four people arrested as Darryl Green, 35; Demetrius Dixon, 43; Jalen Allen, 31; and Fantasia Allen, 32; all of Kingston.

They were arrested following the execution of a search warrant at 84 Clinton Ave. on Wednesday.

Under investigation: Fire in two buildings on Carter Street in Newburgh leaves 24 homeless

All four were charged with one count each of first-degree gang assault, first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

In addition, Green was charged with eight counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, while Dixon was charged with two counts each of both of those charges.

The assault and weapons charges were a result of an incident early on the morning of March 10, when a 41-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the Kingston Plaza. The man, who was not identified by police, underwent emergency surgery at HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley Hospital in Kingston.

Despite his severe injuries, he survived, and has since been released from the hospital.

Eclipse recap: 2024 partial solar eclipse seen in mid-Hudson Valley on Monday

Green, Dixon and Jalen Allen were arraigned and are being held without bail in the Ulster County jail pending further court action. Fantasia Allen is being held in the Ulster County jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, $10,000 bond or $20,000 partially secured bond, pending further court action.

The names of their attornies were not immediately available.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Gang assault charges follow March stabbing at Kingston Plaza