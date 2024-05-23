Four at Abilene PD promoted to new ranks

The Abilene Police Department promoted four officers during a ceremony Wednesday.

Sergeants Eddy Hernandez (left) and Terrill Perkins, Lt. Chris Milliorn and Asstistant Chief of Police Joel Harris were all promoted to their current rank during a ceremony Wednesday at the Abilene Police Department.

Joel Harris was named assistant chief of police.

In a release, APD described Harris as having "exceptional skills in leadership and initiative. Chief Harris has consistently displayed leadership qualities and a strong commitment to the values of our organization. Joel brings his wealth of experience and expertise to his new role."

Assistant Chief of Police Joel Harris watches as his wife pins the badge on him denoting his new rank during a ceremony Wednesday at Abilene Police Department.

Chris Milliorn was advanced to lieutenant.

The department cited Milliorn's "commendable dedication to duty and a steadfast resolve to uphold the highest standards of professionalism. His promotion is a testament to his outstanding performance and ability to inspire others to excel in their roles."

Shannon Milliorn pins her husband Chris’ new lieutenant’s badge as Abilene Police Department Chief Ron Serrate watches Wednesday.

Terrill Perkins was promoted to sergeant.

APD described him as possessing "exceptional leadership abilities and a proven record of accomplishment of achieving results in challenging situations. Terrill has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and a willingness to go beyond the call of duty, making his promotion well-deserved and inspiring his colleagues."

Terrill Perkins smiles as his wife Lisa pins his new sergeant’s badge on during Wednesday’s ceremony at the Abilene Police Department.

Eddy Hernandez was also named as the department's newest sergeant.

"His strong work ethic and dedication to serving the public," the department wrote, "earned the respect and admiration of his peers and superiors. His promotion reflects his hard work and commitment to upholding the values of integrity, professionalism, and service."

Eddy Hernandez leans forward slightly as his wife Raquel pins his new sergeant’s badge on his uniform at the Abilene Police Department Wednesday.

More: Hope and a summer of healing for Baird in the wake of tragic loss

More: 'It's a crushing weight': Baird family partners with TxDOT after losing teen

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Four at APD promoted to new ranks