Fort Walton Beach selects contractor for Phase II of The Landing redevelopment

A rendering shows the bright future of The Landing park in Downtown Fort Walton Beach.

FORT WALTON BEACH — The Fort Walton Beach City Council on Tuesday selected GLC Contracting Inc. to proceed with Phase II of The Landing improvement project, slated to cost $2.45 million.

Here is what we know.

What is Phase II?

Phase I of The Landing renovation included a new seawall and waterfront concrete walkway. It also provided a new dock on the park's western side, a "pocket beach" and a kayak launch on the east side.

Phase II of the project will see the development of a covered band shell performance stage with tiered seating. The surrounding area will also see new concrete walkways with lighting along the length of those pathways.

How will this be funded?

Phase II will be funded from various grant and local funds, including $1.1 million from the RESTORE Act, Community Redevelopment Agency funds and half-cent surtax funds. The Okaloosa Tourist Development Council has allocated $500,000 to construct the stage.

Phase II timeline

According to the agenda packet presented to the City Council, Phase II is expected to begin after Phase I wraps up in the second week of May.

In the contract between the city and GLC Contracting, Phase II should reach the status of "substantially completed" within 365 days after a notice to proceed is issued by the city.

