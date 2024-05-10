Fort Pierce men indicted in robbing mail carriers in four counties, including St. Lucie

Three Fort Pierce men were indicted Monday and charged in a nearly yearlong series of postal robberies in four Florida counties, according to federal prosecutors.

The men are accused of robbing at least six mail carriers across St. Lucie, Brevard, Orange and Miami-Dade counties, from November 2022 to October 2023, according to the Southern District of Florida U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jamal Travon Brown Weathers, 23; Bernard Jerome Davis III, 20; and Jalen Dennis Elliott, 19, all of Fort Pierce, each were charged in a May 6 indictment with: armed postal robbery, postal robbery, use of or carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, illegal theft/possession of a U.S. Postal Service arrow key, Hobbs Act robbery, conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and attempted Hobbs Act robbery.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice the Hobbs Act "prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce."

A trial is scheduled for July 1 at the Alto Lee Adams, Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Fort Pierce, before U.S. District Court Judge K. Michael Moore.

If convicted, Weathers and Davis face sentences of seven years to life while Elliott faces up to 70 years in prison, according to a news release from the Southern District of Florida U.S. Attorney's Office

Multiple agencies, including police in Fort Pierce and Port St. Lucie, and the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, along with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, stolen mail should be reported "as soon as possible" by calling the Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 or by filing an an online complaint, at www.uspis.gov/report.

