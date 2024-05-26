Fort Lee woman charged after 12-year-old girl dies of suspected drug overdose

A 12 year-old girl who died Saturday night after being found unconscious in a Fort Lee home had ingested a "fatal dose of narcotics," the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

In a statement Sunday, the office said a woman who was in the Maple Street residence around the time of the "suspected overdose" − 48-year-old Frances Caso of Fort Lee − had been arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of controlled dangerous substances and drug paraphernalia.

Caso's relation to the victim, the type of drug and how the child came into possession of it, was not revealed by prosecutors, who said they would release no more information while an investigation continues. The 12-year-old's name has not been released.

Three other juveniles were also present at the residence around the time of the suspected overdose, the office said.

12-year-old found after 911 call

Fort Lee police found the girl unresponsive after responding to a 911 call at about 3:34 p.m. on Saturday. She was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to the prosecutor's office.

A joint investigation by the office and local police found "multiple suspected controlled dangerous substances and paraphernalia used to ingest" such substances, according to the statement.

Caso was taken to the Bergen County Jail and will appear in the Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

