Authorities investigating death of 12-year-old in Fort Lee

Authorities are investigating the death of a 12-year-old in a Fort Lee residence, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced Saturday evening.

Prosecutor Mark Musella stated that first responders answered a 911 call at a private residence on Maple Street around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The youth was found unresponsive and rushed to a local hospital, but did not survive.

Authorities did not release any information regarding the circumstances surrounding the death.

The investigation is being conducted by the prosecutor’s office under Chief Matthew Finck and the Fort Lee Police Department under Chief Matthew Hintze.

