Fort Collins population flat, Windsor, Timnath numbers continue to soar
Windsor's population grew by 23.3% over the past three years, making it one of the fastest-growing larger municipalities in the U.S., according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Windsor, which straddles the Larimer/Weld county line, saw its population grow from 32,712 on July 1, 2020, to 40,349 as of July 2023. That ranked as the 23rd-fastest growing municipality by percentage of population among U.S. cities with populations of 20,000 or more.
Here is a look at how other Colorado cities fared in the latest Census Bureau population update:
Fort Collins no longer the population hotbed it used to be
Fort Collins has long seen rapid growth, but that has slowed considerably in recent years.
Fort Collins saw a 0.2% increase in population last year and between 2020 and 2023 saw a 0.3% increase. Its estimated population as of July 1, 2023 was 170,376.
Timnath, Severance see huge population gains in last three years
Here is a look at the percentage gained or lost and the latest population estimate for other municipalities in the Fort Collins area between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2023, according to the Census Bureau:
Timnath: 54%, 9,991
Severance: 41%, 10,820
Berthoud: 28%, 13,238
Wellington: 0.9%, 12,078
Estes Park: -3%, 5,824
Top 10 Colorado larger municipalities with the highest percentage population increases
This is for towns/cities with populations of 20,000 or more between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2023, according to the Census Bureau, with state rank and latest population estimate:
Windsor: 23.3%, 40,349
Erie: 17.3%, 35,269
Castle Rock: 11.3%, 81,415
Commerce City: 9.3%, 68,245
Parker: 7.2%, 62,743
Brighton: 6%, 42,477
Grand Junction: 5.8%, 69,412
Montrose: 5%, 21,333
Loveland: 3.9%, 79,352
Greeley: 3.5%, 112,609
Top 10 Colorado larger municipalities with the highest percentage population decreases
This is for towns/cities with populations of 20,000 or more between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2023, according to the Census Bureau, with state rank and latest population estimate:
Fountain: -4.4%, 28,489. Influenced by military.
Louisville: -3.9%, 20,390. Influenced by Marshall Fire of 2021.
Littleton: -2.7%, 44,451
Arvada: -2.4%, 121,414
Boulder: -2.2%, 105,898
Wheat Ridge: -1.8%, 31,804
Westminster: -1.5%, 114,875
Centennial: -1.4%, 106,883
Golden: -0.8%, 20,242
Pueblo: -0.7%, 111,077
Here are how other large Colorado cities fared in population
This is for towns/cities with populations of 20,000 or more between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2023, according to the Census Bureau, with state rank and latest population estimate:
Denver: 0.1%, 716,577
Colorado Springs: 2%, 488,664
Aurora: 2.3%, 395,052
Longmont: -0.3%, 98,630
Colorado population growth rate slowing
Colorado saw a 1.8% population growth between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2023.
The state gained 103,903 people during that period and now ranks 21st among states in population with an estimated 5,877,610 people.
The states closest in population to Colorado are Wisconsin with 5,910,955 people and Minnesota with 5,737,915.
