Fort Collins population flat, Windsor, Timnath numbers continue to soar

Windsor's population grew by 23.3% over the past three years, making it one of the fastest-growing larger municipalities in the U.S., according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Windsor, which straddles the Larimer/Weld county line, saw its population grow from 32,712 on July 1, 2020, to 40,349 as of July 2023. That ranked as the 23rd-fastest growing municipality by percentage of population among U.S. cities with populations of 20,000 or more.

Here is a look at how other Colorado cities fared in the latest Census Bureau population update:

Fort Collins no longer the population hotbed it used to be

Fort Collins has long seen rapid growth, but that has slowed considerably in recent years.

Fort Collins saw a 0.2% increase in population last year and between 2020 and 2023 saw a 0.3% increase. Its estimated population as of July 1, 2023 was 170,376.

Timnath, Severance see huge population gains in last three years

Here is a look at the percentage gained or lost and the latest population estimate for other municipalities in the Fort Collins area between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2023, according to the Census Bureau:

Timnath: 54%, 9,991

Severance: 41%, 10,820

Berthoud: 28%, 13,238

Wellington: 0.9%, 12,078

Estes Park: -3%, 5,824

Top 10 Colorado larger municipalities with the highest percentage population increases

This is for towns/cities with populations of 20,000 or more between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2023, according to the Census Bureau, with state rank and latest population estimate:

Windsor: 23.3%, 40,349 Erie: 17.3%, 35,269 Castle Rock: 11.3%, 81,415 Commerce City: 9.3%, 68,245 Parker: 7.2%, 62,743 Brighton: 6%, 42,477 Grand Junction: 5.8%, 69,412 Montrose: 5%, 21,333 Loveland: 3.9%, 79,352 Greeley: 3.5%, 112,609

Top 10 Colorado larger municipalities with the highest percentage population decreases

This is for towns/cities with populations of 20,000 or more between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2023, according to the Census Bureau, with state rank and latest population estimate:

Fountain: -4.4%, 28,489. Influenced by military. Louisville: -3.9%, 20,390. Influenced by Marshall Fire of 2021. Littleton: -2.7%, 44,451 Arvada: -2.4%, 121,414 Boulder: -2.2%, 105,898 Wheat Ridge: -1.8%, 31,804 Westminster: -1.5%, 114,875 Centennial: -1.4%, 106,883 Golden: -0.8%, 20,242 Pueblo: -0.7%, 111,077

Here are how other large Colorado cities fared in population

This is for towns/cities with populations of 20,000 or more between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2023, according to the Census Bureau, with state rank and latest population estimate:

Denver: 0.1%, 716,577

Colorado Springs: 2%, 488,664

Aurora: 2.3%, 395,052

Longmont: -0.3%, 98,630

Colorado population growth rate slowing

Colorado saw a 1.8% population growth between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2023.

The state gained 103,903 people during that period and now ranks 21st among states in population with an estimated 5,877,610 people.

The states closest in population to Colorado are Wisconsin with 5,910,955 people and Minnesota with 5,737,915.

