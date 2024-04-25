Fort Collins police searching for midtown bank robbery suspect Wednesday

Fort Collins police are searching for a suspect who they say robbed a bank in midtown Fort Collins on Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery occurred about 3 p.m. at Security Service Federal Credit Union, 1025 E. Swallow Road, near the intersection of Lemay Avenue and Swallow Road, police said in a Wednesday night news release.

Police were still searching for the suspect as of about 9 p.m. Wednesday, and a heavy police presence remained in the area. No injuries have been reported.

Investigators believe the suspect is a white male in his 20s or early 30s, approximately 6' and is described as having a medium build, according to police. Anyone with information about the possible identification of this suspect can call Detective Bryan Vogel at 970-416-2392.

This is a developing story that may be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins police searching for midtown bank robbery suspect