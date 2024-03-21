Fort Collins homicide suspect arrested in Pueblo; two other fugitives arrested by PCSO

Pueblo law enforcement officers arrested three wanted fugitives Tuesday, including a man accused of a homicide in Fort Collins.

Just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Pueblo police arrested Adrian Pacheco near the intersection of Colorado and East Evans avenues after a brief foot chase. Pacheco was arrested on several warrants, including one charging him with first-degree murder in Fort Collins.

The homicide Pacheco is accused of committing took place at around 11:15 p.m. on March 9, the Coloradoan reported. Officers responded to the 700 block of Marigold Lane in Fort Collins and found an unresponsive man. They attempted lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Fort Collins Police Department. The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Andre Salas of Fort Collins.

Police previously stated they believe the shooting was gang-related.

Also on Tuesday, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office worked with Colorado Department of Corrections fugitive officers to locate and arrest two wanted fugitives being sought on felony warrants.

Alexia Lopez, 22, was arrested at a home in the 200 block of W. Coral Drive in Pueblo. Lopez was wanted on a warrant out of Arapahoe County charging first-degree attempted homicide, with a $50,000 bond, and a second warrant out of Arvada charging motor vehicle theft, with a $25,000 bond. The PCSO's release announcing the arrests did not detail when the alleged attempted murder occurred.

PCSO detectives also assisted in the apprehension of Phillip Campbell, 36, who was wanted by the CDOC on a no-bond warrant. The PCSO's release did not detail the charges of the CDOC warrant, but Campbell was also arrested on suspicion of felony eluding, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and third-degree assault "in connection with a recent incident involving Parole Officers and Special Investigation detectives," according to the PCSO's release.

Pacheco was advised of his rights in a virtual hearing in Larimer County District Court Wednesday afternoon and is scheduled to make an official first appearance in front of a judge on April 10. Lopez will also be advised of her rights Wednesday afternoon in Arapahoe County, but no further hearings have yet been scheduled. No court appearances had been scheduled for Campbell as of Wednesday afternoon.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Man accused of murder in Fort Collins arrested in Pueblo