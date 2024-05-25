Fort Campbell soldier was found murdered last weekend. Her family is pleading for help.

The mother of a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell, Ky., who was found murdered last weekend is pleading with the public to help police find the person or people responsible.

Pfc. Katia Duenas-Aguilar, 23, was found dead in her residence off base in the 900 block of Tiny Town Road in Clarksville, Tenn., May 18, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Police said they were investigating the case as a homicide.

Duenas-Aguilar was an information technology specialist from Mesquite, Texas. She had been stationed at Fort Campbell since 2019 and was the mother of a 4-year-old son, according to the League of United Latin American Citizens.

Duenas-Aguilar’s mother, Carmen Aguilar, appeared at a news conference hosted by the League of United Latin American Citizens in Texas Saturday to announce that she is adding $30,000 to the $25,000 reward offered by the league for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for her daughter’s death.

Speaking through translators, Aguilar said at the news conference that Duenas-Aguilar had told her family that she planned not to reenlist but had changed her mind unexpectedly earlier this month after meeting with a counselor.

“We must have justice,” Domingo Garcia, president of the organization, said in a news release. “For this mother to commit, not just money but her total soul, to finding whoever did this deserves our complete and unequivocal support. LULAC urges anyone with information to come forward and speak to law enforcement to help identify, arrest, and convict the person responsible.”

The organization said in the release that the case is reminiscent of that of Vanessa Guillen, an Army specialist who was stationed at Fort Hood when she was killed in 2020. More than a dozen officials were disciplined after calls for an investigation in that case.

“Since the killing of U.S. Army Specialist Guillen, LULAC has been working with the Army and the Pentagon to pass and enforce legislation that protects Latino service members and others from military sexual trauma,” Garcia said in the release. “While we do not yet know the circumstances surrounding Katia’s death, we call for a thorough and transparent investigation so that all facts about her killing are brought to light. This is the only way that our communities’ trust can be fully restored so that our families will support sending their sons and daughters and loved ones into our armed forces.”

Anyone with information about Duenas-Aguilar’s case was asked to contact Clarksville police at 931-648-0656.