Forsyth County clinic set to receive funding after passage of bill in U.S. Congress

Are you an uninsured adult in Forsyth County?

Help is on the way after the United States Congress passed an appropriations bill put forth by Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Forsyth Community Clinic (FCC), a free clinic providing healthcare to uninsured adults in Forsyth County recently learned it will receive funding support from the State of Georgia Labor, Health and Human Services, and related agencies.

Although it is a privately funded nonprofit, the FCC asked Sen. Warnock for assistance in helping to increase access to healthcare by launching a mobile health clinic in the county.

After a six month process of identifying areas of need and securing partnerships with county officials, funding was approved, however, fundraising efforts continue to find a mobile unit to meet the community’s current healthcare needs.

The State earmarked $11,000 to buy equipment to be utilized to help the mobile clinic come to fruition.

“We are both humbled and excited to receive this recognition. The financial gift certainly makes a significant impact on the clinic and our patients but even more importantly, it shows us that others see the need for access to free healthcare and want to help us address it,” says Evan Shoemake, Executive Director of the clinic. “Being able to take critical healthcare into the county’s smaller communities inside is a huge step forward for the clinic and we are thankful for the belief in our mission to be a medical home for the uninsured. The clinic owes Senator Warnock a sincere thank you.”

To learn more about the endeavor, click here.

