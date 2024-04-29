Former West Lafayette police officer charged with official misconduct

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Ex-West Lafayette police Officer Jake Forgey faces felony charges of official misconduct and counterfeiting for embellishing his police reports, according to charges filed late last week.

Discrepancies between former West Lafayette police officer Jake Forgey's written reports and his body-worn body camera footage led to his resignation in February, according to reports last month after his Feb. 20 resignation. He'd been a West Lafayette police officer since June 2022.

But it was creating a fake search warrant that is at the heart of the charges filed Monday by Special Prosecutor Rodney Cummings.

The charges stem from a Nov. 16, 2023, call to a fraternity house in the 300 block of North Street. Police could tell someone was smoking marijuana on the house's balcony, so Forgey created a counterfeit search warrant for the house, according to prosecutors. He then presented it to the fraternity's president.

After waiting for the frat's president to comply and identify who was smoking pot on the balcony, Forgey used the ruse of the search warrant to enter the fraternity house without the proper lawful authority, according to prosecutors.

Both charges are Level 6 felonies, carrying a possible sentence of six to 30 months in prison if convicted.

A departmental review of Forgey's body camera found other incidents in which his written reports did not match the body-cam video.

Tippecanoe County prosecutors reviewed his body-worn videos and dismissed at least 51 cases. Local prosecutors continue to review cases in which Forgey might have been involved and more cases might be dismissed.

On Feb. 6, Cummings, the Madison County prosecutor, was appointed special prosecutor to review possible charges, which were filed on Monday.

